Analysts Set Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Target Price at $57.00

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMOT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,729 shares in the company, valued at $351,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMOT traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.35%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

