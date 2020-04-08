Analysts Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target at $20.90

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th.

GIII traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,560. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $272.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 30,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 47,048 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

