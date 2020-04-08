Analysts Set PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target at $89.25

Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.25.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th.
In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $256,980. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.31. 833,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,414. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.08 and a beta of 1.22. PTC has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About PTC
PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.
