Analysts Set PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target at $89.25

Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $256,980. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,331,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,721,000 after purchasing an additional 769,841 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,494,000 after purchasing an additional 661,676 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $43,293,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,299,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,328,000 after acquiring an additional 576,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.31. 833,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,414. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.08 and a beta of 1.22. PTC has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

