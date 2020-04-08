Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Corus Entertainment (CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment (TSE: CJR.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$5.00.

3/30/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$7.00.

CJR.B traded up C$0.23 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,951. The company has a market cap of $529.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.51. Corus Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$8.11.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

