AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.55 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. 525,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,717. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $362.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.