Apollo Currency Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $613,411.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and $613,411.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006051 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001987 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

