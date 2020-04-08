Applied Biosciences (OTCMKTS:APPB) Trading Up 3.8%

Applied Biosciences Corp (OTCMKTS:APPB)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.55, 37,965 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 269% from the average session volume of 10,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

About Applied Biosciences (OTCMKTS:APPB)

Applied Biosciences Corp. focuses on various areas of the medical, bioceutical, and pet health industry. The company focuses on select investment, consumer brands, and partnership opportunities in the recreational, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and media industries. It offers medical and consumer products, including creams, balms, tinctures, concentrates, and edibles under the Applied BioSciences brand.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.