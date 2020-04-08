Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s share price rose 15.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.71 and last traded at $49.93, approximately 3,100,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,217,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,811,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,699,000 after purchasing an additional 962,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $567,177,000 after purchasing an additional 590,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,062,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

