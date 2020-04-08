ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. ARAW has a market capitalization of $9,906.10 and approximately $9.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.93 or 0.04664070 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00068451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037108 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013924 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010519 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003317 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

