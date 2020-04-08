Arqma (ARQ) Hits One Day Volume of $217.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $18,279.91 and approximately $217.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 109% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,337.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.36 or 0.02349130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.66 or 0.03648012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00633115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00785793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00079491 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026098 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00511482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,369,237 coins and its circulating supply is 4,324,693 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.