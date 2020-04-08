Arqma Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 108.3% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $18,640.94 and approximately $364.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,169.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.02304090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $252.36 or 0.03519807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00623256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00777674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00076257 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00509004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 10,356,271 coins and its circulating supply is 4,311,728 coins. Arqma's official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Arqma's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

