ATLANT (ATL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $70.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last week, ATLANT has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a total market cap of $801,132.72 and $70.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02595816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00203861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, Exrates, HitBTC, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

