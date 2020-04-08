AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,283 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

AT&T stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. 54,223,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,795,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

