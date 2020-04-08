Auroracoin (AUR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. Auroracoin has a market cap of $881,562.13 and $1.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ISX, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033120 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00059105 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,386.74 or 1.00676801 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063940 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

