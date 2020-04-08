Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATHM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CICC Research downgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 701,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,885. Autohome has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.04. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,588,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Autohome by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,259,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at $58,460,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Autohome by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 653,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,252,000 after buying an additional 521,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Autohome by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 607,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,579,000 after buying an additional 42,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

