Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $2,215,891. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.53. 2,726,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

