Aventus (AVT) Trading Up 30.9% This Week

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00001315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, IDEX and HitBTC. Aventus has a total market cap of $565,840.72 and $16,611.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.02589833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00204401 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus launched on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

