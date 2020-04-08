Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading 16.8% Higher

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares traded up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.36, 8,415,775 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 3,125,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Consumer Edge lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $964.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F Robert Salerno purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

