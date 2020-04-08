BANKEX Hits Market Capitalization of $760,669.27 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. BANKEX has a market cap of $760,669.27 and approximately $13,880.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BANKEX token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Bittrex and Simex. In the last week, BANKEX has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.32 or 0.04619384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00067165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037329 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010396 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003312 BTC.

About BANKEX

BKX is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en . BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, Hotbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

