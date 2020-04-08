Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ BWFG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

