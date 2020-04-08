Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. "

BANR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Banner stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.33. 207,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,433. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $24,192,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banner by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,447,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 1,954.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 148,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Banner by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 137,725 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 114,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

