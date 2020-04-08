Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Baxter International makes up 6.7% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $84.48. 2,947,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,738. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

