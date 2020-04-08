BEAM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 128,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,605,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,882. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.