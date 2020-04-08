BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

BEAM Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 73.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 150,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 248,497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 216,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,518. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72.

