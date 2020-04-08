BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

BEAM Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.72. 229,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,740. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $183.27 and a 12 month high of $271.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares North American Tech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

