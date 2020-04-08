BEAM Asset Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $179,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

