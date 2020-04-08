BEAM Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

BEAM Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,866 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,194,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,102,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 93,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

FREL stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,186. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.282 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.