BEAM Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWY. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,905,000 after acquiring an additional 129,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,045,000 after purchasing an additional 61,690 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 494,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,856,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 347,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.98. The company had a trading volume of 447,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,565. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $106.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

