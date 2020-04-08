BEAM Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 294,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 97,597 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 322,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of VRIG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 100,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

