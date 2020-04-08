BEAM Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,344 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 210.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,793,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,137,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after buying an additional 259,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.49. 722,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

