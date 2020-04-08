BEAM Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for 1.5% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

URTH stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,041. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $102.28.

