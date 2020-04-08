BEAM Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,553 Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $594,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.47. 43,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,491. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $100.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.