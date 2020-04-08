BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BEAM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,247,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,060,286. The company has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.87. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

