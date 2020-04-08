BEAM Asset Management LLC Takes $2.98 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 2.9% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.34. 402,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,791. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.28. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.279 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

