BETP S&P TSX CPD FNCL 2X DLY UNT ETF (TSE:HFU) Trading 11.4% Higher

BETP S&P TSX CPD FNCL 2X DLY UNT ETF (TSE:HFU) shares traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.50 and last traded at C$23.50, 62,883 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 211% from the average session volume of 20,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.63.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for BETP S&P TSX CPD FNCL 2X DLY UNT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETP S&P TSX CPD FNCL 2X DLY UNT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.