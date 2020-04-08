BF-B (NASDAQ:BF.B) Shares Up 3.5%

BF-B (NASDAQ:BF.B) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.99 and last traded at $57.39, 1,085,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,167,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29.

Get BF-B alerts:

BF-B (NASDAQ:BF.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.97 million.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskey, vodka, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueur. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Korbel, Woodford Reserve, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Early Times, Old Forester, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Coopers' Craft, Collingwood, and Slane Irish brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BF-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BF-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.