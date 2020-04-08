Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

NASDAQ BILI traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. 5,523,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,842. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 140,868 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $169,705,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $27,298,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,031,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 209,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

