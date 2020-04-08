BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,537,577.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $126,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,315. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.20 and a beta of 1.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

