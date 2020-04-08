BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSGM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 510,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,702. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.03. BioSig Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

