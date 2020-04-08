BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $17,956.93 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,410,163 coins and its circulating supply is 11,410,168 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

