Bitradio (BRO) Tops One Day Volume of $240.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 66.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $108,143.31 and approximately $240.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004881 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,588,331 coins and its circulating supply is 8,588,327 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.