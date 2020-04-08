Blacer Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00340519 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00420174 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006697 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

