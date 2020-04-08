Blacer Coin Market Cap Tops $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00320852 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00420310 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006574 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

