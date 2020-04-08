Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Get Black Hills alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

BKH stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 426,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1.8% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Hills (BKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.