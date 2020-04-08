Blockport One Day Volume Reaches $1,563.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $1,563.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.02589833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00204401 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,980,771 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

