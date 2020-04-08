Bloom (BLT) Price Hits $0.0242

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $906.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One Bloom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.02589833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00204401 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bibox, TOPBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

