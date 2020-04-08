Blue Energy (ASX:BLU) Trading Down 100%

Blue Energy Limited (ASX:BLU)’s stock price traded down 100% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.02 ($0.01) and last traded at A$0.02 ($0.01), 585,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$456,137.00 ($323,501.42).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.75.

Blue Energy Company Profile (ASX:BLU)

Blue Energy Limited, an energy company, explores, evaluates, and develops conventional and unconventional oil and gas resources primarily in Queensland and the Northern Territory in Australia. It holds 2P reserves of 71 PJ; 3P reserves of 298 PJ; and contingent resources of 3,011 PJ in ATP814P. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

