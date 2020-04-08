BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluelinx Holdings is the largest distributor of building products in the United States. Operating in all of the major metropolitan areas in the United States, BlueLinx distributes products to more than 11,700 customers through its network of warehouses and third-party operated warehouses. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on BlueLinx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of BXC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 361,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,137. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

