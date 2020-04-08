Bottos (BTO) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $1.22 million and $1.89 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, CoinEgg, IDEX and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bottos Token Profile

BTO is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bibox, LBank, CoinEgg, Gate.io, IDEX, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

