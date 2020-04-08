BriaCoin (BRIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,868.62

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BriaCoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. BriaCoin has a market cap of $14,868.62 and $24.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,105.73 or 2.05881948 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BriaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

